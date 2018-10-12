Colleton Prep tennis Senior Night

Colleton Prep Academy’s Tennis Team played well against Orangeburg Prep Academy On Wednesday, October 3rd, but couldn’t pull out the team win. Head Tennis Coach Becky Hooker said, “Rianna and Becca were strong in both their matches, and Gracie played a close, tough match as well that could have gone either way.”

OP wins 6-3

Singles:

Rianna Bailey(CPA) def Cate Williams(OP) 6-4, 6-1

Becca Martin(CPA) def JoAnna Hinds(OP) 6-2, 6-0

Natalia Judge(OP) def Sidney Bailey(CPA) 6-1, 6-1

Paige Hewitt(OP) def Kaylee Spears(CPA) 6-3, 6-1

Chrysanthe Green(OP) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-4, 3-6, 10-5

Lane Inabinett(OP) def Anne Hatcher White(CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Martin/R.Bailey(CPA) def Williams/Hinds(OP) 8-1

Judge/Hewitt(OP) def Spears/S.Bailey(CPA) 8-3

Inabinett/Green(OP) def White/Bishop(CPA) 8-1

On Thursday, October 4th, CPA hosted Colleton County High School on their Senior Night. Meredith Ware was CPA’s only Senior this year. Meredith is the daughter of Jeremy and Sharon Ware of Walterboro. She has been on the CPA tennis team for 7 years. Coach Hooker said, “Meredith has been a great representative for CPA on the tennis court and a leader for the program. She will definitely be missed next year both on and off the court.”

CPA wins against CCHS 7-2

Singles:

Meredith Ware(CPA) def Meagan Dewitt(CCHS) 6-1, 6-1

Riana Bailey(CPA) def Emma Kate Bell(CCHS) 6-1, 6-0

Becca Martin(CPA) def Abigail Lee(CCHS) 6-0, 6-2

Kaylee Spears(CPA) def Rush Blackshear(CCHS) 6-3, 6-4

Gracie Bishop(CPA) def Lo’vea Goodwin(CCHS) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Ware/Martin(CPA) def Dewitt/Lee(CCHS) 8-3

E.Bell/Cooper Corbett(CCHS) def Bishop/Ann Hatcher White(CPA) 8-7 (2)

Jasmine Williams/Zahara Ellison(CCHS) def Makayla Odum/Reese Carelock(CPA) 8-1

“We earned the win against CCHS on Senior night, with everyone winning their singles matches. We were able to let our younger players get some valuable match experience in doubles, and I was proud of their efforts. We will have our final match this week and look to finish out our regular season strong and start preparing for playoffs,” said Coach Hooker.

CPA traveled to Pawley’s Island to face Lowcountry Prep on Wednesday, but has of press deadline, we had no results.