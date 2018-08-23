Colleton Prep gets rained out in season opening

Colleton Prep kicked off their football season Friday against Branchville High School. CPA did not have a good start, having a couple of fumbles and missed plays on defense in the first quarter. BHS scored and were up 8 to 0.

CPA Head Football Coach, Rob Gorrell, was beginning to see his players settle down. The game was then quickly stopped in the beginning of the second quarter with a thunderstorm setting in.

Coach Gorrell said, “I felt good about where we were and how we were looking. I was really looking forward to playing the rest of the game. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a time that worked for both schools, so we decided to scratch the game and move on.”

CPA will host Hilton Head Prep Friday, August 24th at 7:30pm.