Colleton Prep Academy Welcomes Fall With Oktoberfest

Colleton Prep Academy will host their first-ever Oktoberfest this Saturday, October 21. Festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday with a Round Robin Men’s and Women’s Tennis Tournament at Forest Hills Tennis Courts. Afternoon activities begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Hale Shop at Dove Field Plantation located at 2708 Green Pond Highway. Activities will include a Punkin’ Chunkin’ which is a contest where participants build a catapult to see who can launch a pumpkin the farthest, and who can launch one closest to a target. The afternoon continues with a cook-off and corn hole tournament, followed by live and silent auctions. Throughout the afternoon, The Brothers Hiott will provide live entertainment, and four craft beer breweries will be set up for tastings: Westbrook Brewing Co. from Mt. Pleasant, Palmetto Brewing Co. from Charleston, Oak Road Brewery from Summerville, and River Dog Brewing Co. from Ridgeland. The crowd will vote for their favorite craft brew, and it will be featured at all of CPA’s fundraising events this year.

Some exciting live auction items include an automatic skeet thrower, a Carolina tailgating package, four 1-Day Park Hopper Tickets to Walt Disney World, a shopping spree at American Girl Doll Stores, a dove hunting trip in Argentina, and a getaway for two to Lake Tahoe, just to name a few. In addition, the silent auction will include designer pocketbooks and sunglasses, a Le Creuset pot, original artwork by local artists, a “Mom’s Not Cooking” package, and more!

“Our fall fundraiser has always been lots of fun and a great success, but we decided to try something a little different this year. As far as we know, this is the only Oktoberfest in our community. We invite as many folks to attend as possible”, said fundraising committee member Jennifer McMillan on the upcoming event. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple, and can be purchased in advance at the school office, from fundraising committee members who are Jennifer McMillan, Allison Stanley, Mandi Nettles, Liz Sims, Leah Wright, Christy Beach, Angie Davis, or at the event. All proceeds will benefit capital improvements at Colleton Prep Academy.

The cost to participate in the event’s activities are low and if you are a participant you will receive a discount off the nightly ticket price. The cost are as follows: Tennis Tournament participant $20, Corn Hole Tournament $30, Tailgate style Cook Off is free to enter and the Punkin’ Chunkin’ is $100 to enter. The afternoon ticket price of $25 per person or $40 a couple includes the craft beer tasting, tailgate tasting, beer checkers, live entertainment and a live auction bidding number. Registrations for all events will be taken until midnight Friday, October 20, and forms can be found at www.colletonprep.org.