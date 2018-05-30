Colleton Prep Academy holds winter and spring athletic awards

Colleton Prep Academy celebrated their winter and spring athletes in the 2017-2018 Winter and Spring Athletic Awards on May 22 in the CPA gymnasium. Overall the program recognized athletes on 15 teams with a total of seven sports. This year’s team members and awards are as follows:

Middle School Girls Basketball coached by Rob Gorrell

Sidney Bailey (No Surrender Award), Kayla Banks (Coaches Award), Laura Barnes (Offensive Most Valuable Player), Emma Kate Bell, Cassie Craven, Kara Fargnoli (Most Improved), Alyssa Groves, Caroline Kinard, Becca Martin (Defensive Most Valuable Player), Anslie Murdaugh, Makayla Odum, Roxanne Ramos, Jordan Slocum, Bailee Stanley, Hannah Strickland and Anne Hatcher White (Hustle Award)

Varsity Girls Basketball coached by Charles Brown

Rianna Bailey, Anne Garrett Carter (Coaches Award), Heather Davis, Langley Harter (Offensive Most Valuable Player), Morgan James, Caroline Jones (Most Improved), Emily Martin, Taylor Tomedolskey, Meredith Ware (Defensive Most Valuable Player) and Rachel Wright

Middle School Boys Basketball coached by Billy Kinard

West Brown (No Surrender Award), Walker Bryan, Will Cain, Riley Carelock, Robby Carelock, James Crosby, Philip James, Luke Jones, Bryce Kinard, Wyland Sheffield, Blake Spears, Hayden Williams (Defensive Most Valuable Player) and Matthew Williams (Offensive Most Valuable Player)

JV Boys Basketball coached by Charles Brown

Thomas Craven, Scott Fletcher, Clay Griffin, Drew Murdaugh (Most Improved), Chad Nathan and Chance Palmer

Varsity Boys Basketball coached by Charles Brown

Gabe Barnes (Defensive Most Valuable Player), Jason Dennis, Kyle Hooker (Most Improved), David McMillen, Jesse Murdaugh (Hustle Award), Josh Padgett, Brandon Polk (Offensive Most Valuable Player), Reeves Schrimpf and John Tomedolskey

Middle School/JV Softball coached by Tiger Martin

Sidney Bailey, Emma Kate Bell, Taylor Carroll, Kara Fargnoli, Linely Jones (Co Most Valuable Player), Caroline Kinard, Becca Martin (Co Most Valuable Player), Ashlyn Langdale, Anslie Murdaugh, Makayla Odum, Makenzie Pellum (No Surrender), Jordan Slocum, Bailee Stanley and Hannah Strickland (Most Improved)

Varsity Softball coached by Gabby Bedard

Rianna Bailey, Haley Bootle, Brittany Brownlee, Anne Garrett Carter (Defensive Most Valuable Player), Elizabeth Anne Dean, Langley Harter (Co Offensive Most Valuable Player), Weslin Jones (Co Offensive Most Valuable Player), Taylor Tomedolskey, Meredith Ware(Most Valuable Player) and Mollie Warren (No Surrender Award)

Middle School Baseball coached by Rusty Davis

Jeb Bootle (Most Valuable Player), West Brown, Nathaniel Craven, Caden Crosby (No Surrender Award), Caleb Davis, Cole Davis, Caden Griffith, Parker Hefner, Thomas McMillan, Wylan Sheffield, Gus Warren (Most Valuable Player), Hayden Williams and Matthew Williams

JV Baseball coached by Cody Mincey

Gabe Barnes, Jeb Bootle, Jacob Breland (Offensive Most Valuable Player), Drew Murdaugh, Nick Burns, Ryan McMillen, Ashton Hiers (Most Improved), Chance Palmer, Huiet Rowe, Jordan Simmons (Defensive Most Valuable Player) and Carter Smoak (Team Most Valuable Player)

Varsity Baseball coached by Cody Mincey

Joe Bryan (Will Haynes Award), Jordan Crosby (Offensive Most Valuable Player), Charlton Griffith, Jarred Griffith, Kyle Hooker (Team Most Valuable Player), Connor Morris (Defensive Most Valuable Player), Jesse Murdaugh, Chance Palmer, Brandon Polk, Reeves Schrimpf, Bradley Strickland, Dawson Sweat and Pete Peters (Most Improved)

Varsity Golf coached by Tracy Burttram

Jacob Breland, Francis Blubaugh (Most Improved), Jake Burttram (Co Most Valuable Player), James Crosby, Josh Crosby (Co Most Valuable Player), Jason Dennis, Clay Griffin, Fisher Jackson and Connor McMillan (No Surrender Award)

JV Soccer coached by Bray Campbell

Brayden Banis, Kayla Banks (Most Improved), Laura Barnes, Gracie Bishop (No Surrender Award), Jeyda Bolukbasi, Kady Brinson, Cassie Craven, Ally Crook, Rebecca Grant, Alyssa Groves, Jessica Hughes, Caroline Hudson, Morgan James, Sabrina Jones, Ella Nolte, Kaylee Spears, Naomi Vega, Kaylee Warren, Anne Hatcher White, Emily Wilson (Offensive Most Valuable Player), Hannah Wilson (Defensive Most Valuable Player)

Equestrian

Haley Bootle completed the US Equestrian Athlete Lettering Program. This program was developed to provide recognition for the accomplishments of young equestrians and encourage their future involvement in equestrian sport. US Equestrian recognizes the dedication of equestrians preparing for competition through practice and training sessions as similar to other students in athletic programs and developed this program to honor individual achievements with a varsity letter in the student’s chosen sport, regardless of the availability of an equestrian team or club through their school.

Clay Target Shooting

Cody Carroll was recognized for his participation in the South Carolina Youth Shooting Foundation (SCYSF) and the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Sporting Clays and Trap. Carroll received several 1st and 2nd place finishes.

Colleton Prep Also recognized the athletes who were named All-Region 4AA. They are as follows:

Basketball: Anne Garrett Carter, Langley Harter and Meredith Ware

Baseball: Joe Bryan, Jordan Crosby and Kyle Hooker

Softball: Anne Garrett Carter, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Langley Harter, Weslin Jones, Meredith Ware and Mollie Warren. Coach Gabby Bedard was also named Coach of the Year as well as Meredith Ware Player of the Year.

Finishing our the awards program Rob Gorrrell, Athletic Director for CPA, named Joe Bryan as the recipient of the Joe Carroll Mr. War Hawk Award. This was the first year the award has been given in honor of Mr. Joe “Willie” Carroll. For the better over three decades, Mr. Joe has been supporting CPA student athletes with compassion and enthusiasm that is second to none. He knows all of the athletes by name and takes a genuine interest in each and every one of their lives. His devotion to Colleton Prep is third only to God and family. The Mr. War Hawk Award is given to a male student athlete who shows enthusiasm for CPA athletics and compassion and friendship to his peers at Colleton Prep.

Gorrell also named Emily Martin the recipient of the Debbie Powers Award. The Debbie Powers Award is given to a female student athlete in honor of the late Debbie Powers. Ms. Powers was a CPA alumni who was tragically taken while playing basketball at Converse College in Spartanburg. While not the biggest, fastest or strongest on the court, her tenacity and passion for the game stood out above the rest. She extended this passion into everything she did at Colleton Prep. The award is given by her family to honor a female student athlete who embodies what it is to be a War Hawk and demonstrates our “No Surrender” attitude.