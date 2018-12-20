Colleton Prep Academy celebrates athletes during Fall Athletic Awards Ceremony

Colleton Prep Academy held their Fall Athletic Awards Ceremony on December 12, 2018. CPA participated in four sports during the fall season fielding seven teams. Volleyball, Varsity Football and JV Football all had their head coaches return from last year while Cheerleading and Tennis were both led by new coaches. Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Football and Tennis all had successful seasons and made it to the South Carolina Independent Schools Association state playoffs. All three sports are looking forward to an even more successful year in the 2019 season. Below is the list of sports with their award recipients. Congratulations to all of the athletes on seasons well played.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL- Coached by Ashley Finney

Langley Harter: Most Valuable Player

Weslin Jones: Most Valuable Player

Ella Nolte: Best Offense

Emily Wilson: No Surrender

JV VOLLEYBALL- Coached by Ashley Finney

Linley Jones: Most Valuable Player

Kaylee Warren: No Surrender

MS FOOTBALL- Coached by Marc Warren

Noah Catterton: Defensive Most Valuable Player

Gus Warren: Offensive Most Valuable Player

Matthew Williams: No Surrender

Will Brady: No Surrender

VARSITY FOOTBALL- Coached by Rob Gorrell

Jordan Crosby: Breakout Player

Drew Murdaugh: Breakout Player

Gabe Barnes: Offensive Most Valuable Player

Hunter Hudson: Defensive Most Valuable Player

Jason Dennis: No Surrender

Connor McMillan: No Surrender

Jake Burttram: No Surrender

Jesse Murdaugh: No Surrender

Dylan Kinard: No Surrender

VARSITY CHEERLEADING- Coached by Chancey Padgett

Mollie Warren – Most Valuable Player

Claudia Prenner – Most Improved

Elizabeth Anne Dean – No Surrender

MS CHEERLEADING- Coached by Chancey Padgett

Makenzie Pellum – Most Valuable Player

Anne Hatcher White – Most Improved

Jordan Slocum – No Surrender

VARSITY TENNIS- Coached by Rebecca Hooker

Meredith Ware – Most Valuable Player

Anne Hatcher White – Most Improved

Sidney Bailey – No Surrender

ALL-REGION

Langley Harter – Volleyball

Weslin Jones – Volleyball

Jason Dennis – Football – DL

Connor McMillan – Football – DL

Jake Burttram – Football – OL Honorable Mention

Jesse Murdaugh – Football – OL Honorable Mention

Hunter Hudson – LB

Meredith Ware – Region Player of the Year – Tennis

Rianna Bailey – Tennis

Rebecca Martin – Tennis