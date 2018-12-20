Colleton Prep Academy celebrates athletes during Fall Athletic Awards Ceremony

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Colleton Prep Academy held their Fall Athletic Awards Ceremony on December 12, 2018. CPA participated in four sports during the fall season fielding seven teams. Volleyball, Varsity Football and JV Football all had their head coaches return from last year while Cheerleading and Tennis were both led by new coaches. Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Football and Tennis all had successful seasons and made it to the South Carolina Independent Schools Association state playoffs. All three sports are looking forward to an even more successful year in the 2019 season. Below is the list of sports with their award recipients. Congratulations to all of the athletes on seasons well played.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL- Coached by Ashley Finney
Langley Harter: Most Valuable Player
Weslin Jones: Most Valuable Player
Ella Nolte: Best Offense
Emily Wilson: No Surrender
JV VOLLEYBALL- Coached by Ashley Finney
Linley Jones: Most Valuable Player
Kaylee Warren: No Surrender
MS FOOTBALL- Coached by Marc Warren
Noah Catterton: Defensive Most Valuable Player
Gus Warren: Offensive Most Valuable Player
Matthew Williams: No Surrender
Will Brady: No Surrender
VARSITY FOOTBALL- Coached by Rob Gorrell
Jordan Crosby: Breakout Player
Drew Murdaugh: Breakout Player
Gabe Barnes: Offensive Most Valuable Player
Hunter Hudson: Defensive Most Valuable Player
Jason Dennis: No Surrender
Connor McMillan: No Surrender
Jake Burttram: No Surrender
Jesse Murdaugh: No Surrender
Dylan Kinard: No Surrender
VARSITY CHEERLEADING- Coached by Chancey Padgett
Mollie Warren – Most Valuable Player
Claudia Prenner – Most Improved
Elizabeth Anne Dean – No Surrender
MS CHEERLEADING- Coached by Chancey Padgett
Makenzie Pellum – Most Valuable Player
Anne Hatcher White – Most Improved
Jordan Slocum – No Surrender
VARSITY TENNIS- Coached by Rebecca Hooker
Meredith Ware – Most Valuable Player
Anne Hatcher White – Most Improved
Sidney Bailey – No Surrender
ALL-REGION
Langley Harter – Volleyball
Weslin Jones – Volleyball
Jason Dennis – Football – DL
Connor McMillan – Football – DL
Jake Burttram – Football – OL Honorable Mention
Jesse Murdaugh – Football – OL Honorable Mention
Hunter Hudson – LB
Meredith Ware – Region Player of the Year – Tennis
Rianna Bailey – Tennis
Rebecca Martin – Tennis