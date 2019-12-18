Colleton poll workers needed for 2020 elections

Colleton County election officials are seeking new poll workers ahead of the incoming and major 2020 election year.

Angela Upchurch, the executive director of the Colleton County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, said last week that she and the board members are seeking new poll workers to help the county in the 2020 election year. According to information provided to the local board, the State Election Commission has decided that Colleton County will need approximately 110 poll workers for the February 2020 election. The State Election Commission oversees the Colleton County Board of Elections.

Colleton County will also need about 160-175 poll workers for the June primaries and for the November 2020 elections.

This November’s election features a U.S. presidential election, among other local and state elections.

Anyone who wants to be a poll worker for Colleton County must first be a registered voter. Students are also allowed to the poll workers, as long as they are at least 16 years old.

To begin the poll worker training and registration process, any interested person must fill out a poll worker application. People must also have reliable transportation and be able to attend a training class, which is required by the state.

The actual poll worker position requires that each poll worker must work at least 13 hours on election day and “have good communication skills,” according to Upchurch. The poll worker position does pay $135 per election worked.

Anyone interested should contact the Colleton County Board of Elections at 843-549-2842 or visit the office, located at 2471 Jefferies Highway in Walterboro. Anyone with questions can also email Upchurch at voterregistration@colletoncounty.org.

2020 Election Schedule

The statewide Democratic Presidential Preference Primary will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29th. On this day, all precincts in Colleton County will be open to registered voters. According to Upchurch, any registered voter can vote in this Democratic primary.

On Tuesday, June 9th, the primaries will be held for both the Democratic and Republican races for the U.S. Presidential Election. This primary is also for candidates seeking seats in the U.S. and S.C. Senate and House and Representatives.

If any runoffs are required for either political affiliation, the Democratic or Republican runoffs will be held on June 23rd. In the June primaries, and the runoffs, registered voters who want to participate must have to declare which party they want to vote for, she said.

The statewide General Election will then be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd. All precincts in Colleton County will be open for this election.

In other Colleton County Board of Elections news:

Two prior members of the Colleton County Board of Elections were reappointed last week to their seats: Queenie L. Crawford and Dennis R. Ulmer, Sr. In addition to their reappointments, one new board member, Kimber L. Santorella, was appointed to a seat at the board.

Each of the three appointments/reappointments to the elections board were made by the Colleton County Legislative Delegation earlier this year in September. This is the delegation that appoints members to the elections board, which monitors elections in Colleton County and oversees the candidate filing processes. The board also oversees the certification of elected leaders and handles any appeals made by candidates.