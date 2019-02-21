Colleton parents can begin K5 enrollment

Enrollment for pre-kindergarten classes at Colleton County’s public schools is now underway.

The Colleton County School District’s pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs follow state laws on early reading education programs. The Pre-K program is based on income and on the child’s individual educational needs.

“We want to encourage parents to register now and register early, so they can be on the waiting list even if they don’t meet the guidelines,” said Sean Gruber, spokesman and communications director for the Colleton County School District.

In the past, the Colleton district has had about 240 slots for its pre-k program. All of those slots have been filled. “We hope this year that all those slots will be filled again,” he said.

In Colleton, parents of children who will be 5-years-old by September 1 of 2019 can complete kindergarten enrollment packets. These packets are available at the child’s qualifying school.

Parents of children who will be 4-years-old by September 1 of this year can also register for pre-kindergarten classes. According to information provided by the school district, space is limited for pre-kindergarten classes. Because of this, each child will be assessed for enrollment. Pre-registration is required to begin the screening process.

Screenings for the district’s pre-kindergarten program will be held on March 4-29 at Bells Elementary, Cottageville Elementary, Hendersonville Elementary and at the Black Street Early Childhood Center.

Once these screens are complete, district leaders will then determine placement for pre-kindergarten placement. During this assessment, children will be ranked in “order of greatest need,” according to the school district. Placement into the program is not based on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a press release issued by Gruber.

To register for the program, parents should bring their child’s long birth certificate, the state certificate of immunizations (shot records) and two proofs of residence, such as a utility bill.

To see what school you are eligible to attend, and to learn about your attendance zone, go to the school district’s Web site at www.colletonsd.org and follow the links from the main page.

For more information about how to register your child for pre-k or kindergarten in Colleton County, contact the district’s Office of Curriculum and Instruction at 843-782-4526.