Colleton moms, kids, find creative ways to keep learning

Colton Stivender, 8, is working on his own at-home science projects with working mom, Amye. The two are like most other parents in Colleton County, trying to find a balance between learning at home and working from home. Photo provided

Some moms and dads are using the current home-teaching environment to think outside of the classic classroom box, so to speak, and are having fun with at-home projects. At least, the kids seem to be having with the projects.

“My kids are well-behaved at school, so you would think that teaching them here would be easy. But it’s been … a bit of a challenge, being out of the classic classroom routine and learning from home,” said Casey Hall, a stay-at-home mom of two daughters, 6-year-old Karleigh Hall and 9-year-old Katie Hall. Before the COVID-19 virus closed schools in South Carolina, Karleigh attended K5 at Blackstreet Early Childhood Center and Katie was in the third grade at Forest Hills Elementary School.

Now, they are doing their assigned at-home work under the direction of their Walterboro mom.

“It has gotten better now that we have a good routine in place,” Casey said with a laugh.

“The kids are loving it,” she said.

Casey says she is using the designated apps that the teachers are giving her. She is also communicating with other moms for ideas on how to keep the kids interested in learning at home. “This week, we are going to build a kite. We are going to try to make a kite,” she said. “Our kids can play in the backyard with our neighbor, whose children have also been quarantined. So that’s been helpful.”

In Cottageville, working mom Amye Stivender has taken her son’s outdoor interests and turned those into family-oriented science projects. Amye is a lieutenant with the Walterboro Police Department. She is also the spokeswoman for the city’s police and fire departments and for the entire City of Walterboro. More importantly, she is the mom to 8-year-old Colton Stivender. Colton attends Cottageville Elementary School and has a love for fishing and the outdoors. Last week, the two turned a nature walk into a science project, as Colton created his own worm farm. The two went digging for worms and dirt, and then learned what worms need to grow and thrive.