Colleton Memorial Library Announces Summer Reading Program Dates

The Colleton Memorial Library Children’s Department announced its annual Summer Reading Program theme and dates. This year’s theme is “Libraries Rock” and the Summer Reading Program will be held from June 15th through August 3rd. Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise has set up an exciting list of activities and events each week during the summer that is sure to keep children busy. Children ages 0-12 are welcome to participate in the weekly events with the kick beginning June 15th at 10:00am. “Registration is online again this year,” Keaise said, “The goal is to read books, come to programs, learn something new, and win prizes.” Children have ample opportunities to complete these goals thanks to all the fun and exciting things the Colleton Memorial Library Summer Reading Program has to offer. “We have over 7 guests that will inform, entertain, and enlighten from music, to dachshunds, to art, to spoken word, to African drumming, to dancing, to singing,” Keaise said, “Each program is free and open to the public. These programs are geared to children 2 to 12, but all ages are invited to attend. One way to win prizes is to become STEM Readers!”

Below is a guideline of how to participants can become STEM SUPEReaders and win fun prizes.

• Julian Reader: Science –Read 10 Books & Complete 1 Book Review.

Attend 5 programs

Receive: 1 Medal or prize and Certificate

• Jobs Reader: Technology–Read 30 Books & Complete 2 Book Review

Attend 10 programs

Receive: 2 Prizes, 1 Medal, and Certificate

• Drew Reader: Engineering–Read 50 Books & Complete 3 Book Review

Attend 15 programs

Receive: 3 Prizes, 1 Medal, and Certificate

• Einstein Reader: Mathematics –Read 100 Books & Complete 4 Book Review

Attend 20+ programs

Receive: 4 Prizes, 1 Medal, and Certificate