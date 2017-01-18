Colleton Medical Takes Coveted Birth Award

The award is given to the hospital’s Newborn Nursery and to the Labor and Delivery department. Conducted by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the first-time award is called DHEC’s “First Sound Quality Improvement Project.” This project uses five different methods to study hearing loss in newborns, taking state hearing test standards to national standards.

Colleton Medical Center was the top-performing hospital in the state for this project.

The hospital celebrated its award Friday on its social media sites, issuing congratulatory remarks to its labor and delivery staff and department.

Alaina Bishop recently gave birth at Colleton Medical Center to her first child, a 6.9-pound baby boy. Bishop, who is a Colleton native, said she was first reluctant to use her hometown hospital. However, after having been there, Bishop says she is very impressed with the hospital and values her birth experience.

“I had my son on Dec. 4th and it was a very good experience,” she said. “I was surprised at how good it was,” she said, with a laugh as she referred to the hospital. “So many have said a negative thing or two about the hospital here, so I was very worried. But the nurses at Colleton spent a lot of one-on-one time with me, and I never had to call for a nurse. They were always there,” said Bishop. “I saw the doctors and the pediatrician, and they were updating me constantly on how my baby was doing.”

Bishop’s only negative comment about the hospital and her birth experience was the food. “It is hospital food,” she said, laughing. “Everything else was great. I would definitely recommend it to other people,” she said, adding that she would goto Colleton Medical Center should she have a second child.

According to Colleton Medical Center officials, all of the hospital’s labor and maternal nurses are “experienced RN’s,” who are certified in Advanced Fetal Monitoring through the Association of Women’s Health Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses. Additionally, the hospital provides certified lactation counselors and childbirth educators to mothers who give birth at the hospital.

The hospital has six private rooms available along with the traditional birthing suites.

According to hospital staff on the labor and delivery floor, the S.C. DHEC First Sounds Program helps to improve speech and language development in children. The entire focus of the project is to have all infants screened prior to discharge from their birthing centers, or within one month of birth. The project also is trying to have complete diagnostic hearing evaluations by 3-months-old. If any intervention is needed for a child who has hearing problems, medical intervention is required by 6 months old, according to the project’s timeline.

To take the top spot in this statewide study, Colleton Medical Center maintained all standards of health care for the project. Now that the award has been won, the local hospital will work to keep the honor by maintaining a minimal of 95 percent or better in screening all infants born at Colleton Medical Center. The hospital will also strive to achieve a 30-percent or fewer rate for “no shows” for children whose parents will follow-up on the results of the initial hearing screen, according to local labor and delivery staff.