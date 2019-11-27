Colleton Medical Center Goes Tobacco Free on Campus and Facilities We’re Tobacco-Free Because We Care

Hospitals across South Carolina are demonstrating their commitment to improving the health and improvement of human life. Colleton Medical Center will begin implementing a tobacco-free policy on November 21st for the well-being of everyone by restricting the use of tobacco products on their campuses and facilities.

For decades, hospitals have banned smoking inside their facilities and during the last ten years, many hospitals began implementing tobacco-free policies. Tobacco is the cause of death in over 7,000 South Carolinians each year and, for every 1 person who dies, another 20 will suffer from at least one serious tobacco-related illness.

With a mission to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve, we believe that we have a responsibility to take a leadership role on this major health issue. We will be prohibiting the use of tobacco products on the hospital grounds and all off-site properties owned or leased by Colleton Medical Center. This includes sidewalks, walkways, driveways, and all parking areas. Our decision to be tobacco-free is not an attempt to force anyone to quit using tobacco products; however, help is available for those who wish to quit.