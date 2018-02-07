Colleton Medical Center Goes Red for National Wear Red Day

Colleton Medical Center is proud to “Go Red” as part of The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day® today, on February 2, 2018. February is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease. In just a single day, about 3,000 Americans suffer from a heart attack. And every 34 seconds someone will die from a cardiac related illness.

Colleton Medical Center employees gathered in the shape of a heart to show off their “red” in from of the hospital today to celebrate National Wear Red Day.