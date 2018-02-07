Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Colleton Medical Center Goes Red for National Wear Red Day

Colleton Medical Center is proud to “Go Red” as part of The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day® today, on February 2, 2018. February is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease. In just a single day, about 3,000 Americans suffer from a heart attack. And every 34 seconds someone will die from a cardiac related illness.
Colleton Medical Center employees gathered in the shape of a heart to show off their “red” in from of the hospital today to celebrate National Wear Red Day.

Special to The Colletonian (1945 Posts)