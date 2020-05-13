Colleton Medical Center begins to lift some COVID-19 restrictions, but Edisto Beach remains closed

Starting this week, Colleton Medical Center will start to lift its visitor restrictions put in place as a safeguard against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the local hospital began to lift its restrictions: now, one adult visitor or caregiver is allowed to visit any patient in the hospital during normal visitation hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors must be at least 18 years old.

According to information provided by the hospital, all visitors will receive a visitor sticker as well as a visitor pass identifying their destination in the hospital. The visitor pass should remain with the visitor at all times and be turned in to the screening station at the entrance/exit of the hospital at the end of visitation. All visitors will be permitted to visit the cafeteria at this time.

The hospital will continue to maintain a “no visitor” policy for those patients who are of interest regarding COVID-19 or those who have already tested positive for the virus.

Colleton Medical Center will also continue to screen everyone that enters the facility. Patients and visitors will be asked a series of questions regarding whether or not they are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, and be given a temperature check and mask upon arrival.

Visitors may remove their mask in the patient room, adhering to social distancing practices, but must keep their mask on outside of the room while in common areas.

As a part of ongoing COVID-19 regulations, there are still occupancy restrictions in place for patients and visitors in all hospital waiting areas and lounges. There are also social distancing markers on the floors and at the entrances into the hospital cafeteria.

“Please continue to protect yourself and others by maintaining social distance, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, stay home when you are sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, practice good hand hygiene, and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces,” said Christan Spires, director of communications for Colleton Medical Center.

As of press deadline, there are 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Colleton County, with 197 possible cases listed in the county. There are 7,653 positive cases reported statewide, with 331 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

However, many portions of closure orders related to COVID-19 that were issued by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster have been lifted.

McMaster has ordered the reopening of all boat landings, public beaches and most retail sites. On Monday, he lifted his prior order that banned indoor dining at restaurants.

Public pools and public parks remain closed, as do hair salons, nail salons and most venues that carry a high crowd capacity.

In other COVID-19 news:

Edisto Beach remains closed to all visitors until May 30th. This is based on an emergency ordinance voted on and approved by Edisto Beach Town Council. According to that ordinance, short term rentals at the beach began on May 8th for reservations made prior to April 21st.

There are no municipal changes this week for the City of Walterboro.

Schools remain closed for the duration of this school year, according to an order issued by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. However, the Colleton County School Board is still discussing ways to recognize all graduating seniors for the Class of 2020, according to school district Spokesman Sean Gruber.