Colleton Medical Center Announces New Vice President Chair of the Board of Trustees

(Walterboro, SC) – Colleton Medical Center has announced the addition of a new Board Member, Chris Bickley, to serve on its Board of Trustees. Bickley has retired after 22 years as Executive Director of Lowcountry Council of Governments. He also worked in Lexington County as County Administrator and was Walterboro City Manager for 13 years. He has spent his 40+ year career in South Carolina local government and remains involved with the airport and planning commissions in Walterboro. Bickley is a graduate of Davidson College and has an MPA from USC. He teaches Sunday school at Bethel United Methodist Church and is board president of the South Carolina Artisans Center in Walterboro.

Barnwell Fishburne has been an active member of Colleton Medical Center’s Board since 2014 and has been elected Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees. Fishburne is President of Fishburne and Company Development Corporation. He is a graduate of Wofford College, where he received his degree in Political Science. Fishburne is active in the community serving on many of the county boards and is also a founding Director of the Bank of Walterboro, where he serves on the loan committee and is chairman of the audit committee.

“I am pleased to have Chris join our Board and Barnwell as the new Vice Chair. Our board members devote many hours of time to our organization and community,” said Jimmy Hiott, Chief Executive Officer at Colleton Medical Center. “They serve tirelessly on a volunteer basis and are charged with making decisions that help to enhance the health care landscape in Walterboro.