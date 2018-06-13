Colleton Medical Center Advanced Wound Care Clinic Offers Treatments For Prostate Cancer Survivors

Approximately one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. Prostate is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer. About one in 38 men will die of prostate cancer.

External beam radiation therapy (EBRT) and brachytherapy (internal radiation therapy) are the two main radiation treatment options for prostate cancer. These options have several sub-types of treatments. Possible side effects include:

• Radiation proctitis which can lead to diarrhea, rectal leakage and blood in the stool.

• Radiation cystitis which causes frequent urination, burning sensation while urinating and/or blood in the urine.

• Urinary incontinence which is the inability to control urine.

• Impotence can become an issue after radiation, as well as surgery.

“Studies have found that the use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or HBOT, to treat radiation proctitis is likely to be beneficial in most cases and can improve quality of life post radiation therapy,” explains D. Scott Covington, MD, FACS, CHWS, executive vice president, provider education and engagement for Healogics.

HBOT addresses the lack of oxygen in the cells caused by radiation damage by increasing the amount of oxygen within the tissues to aid in recovery. The Wound Care Clinic at Colleton Medical Center a member of the Healogics network, offers HBOT among other treatments for chronic, non-healing wounds.

Contact Jennifer Craven to learn more about radiation injury and treating and preventing chronic wounds. To schedule an appointment, please call (843) 539-2273 or visit Colletonmedical.com