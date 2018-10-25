Colleton FFA places 8th in South Carolina FFA tractor operations CDE

Members of the Colleton FFA Chapter traveled to Columbia, SC, October 16th, to compete in the state Tractor Safety and Operations Career Development Event.

Career Development Events (CDEs) build on what is learned in agricultural classes and encourage members to put their knowledge into practice. Students in this event were required to demonstrate the correct usage of agricultural equipment while observing all standard safety practices.

Colleton FFA placed 8th in the event. Team members included: Wesley Bryan, Jamie Nettles, Thomas Sumner, and Andrew Godley. Matt and Robin Lutton are the agriculture teachers and FFA advisors for the Colleton FFA Chapter.

The 2018 SC FFA State Tractor Safety and Operations Career Development Event was sponsored by STEC Equipment of Anderson, SC.

South Carolina agricultural education serves more than 12,000 students across the state. Students receive instruction in one of five different pathways within the Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources career cluster. The South Carolina FFA Association is comprised of over 7,000 members across the state. The mission of the SC FFA Association is to develop premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.