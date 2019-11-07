Colleton couple plan to take over the local movie theater

The Ireland Creek Cinema in Walterboro is about to exchange owners, putting the future of the local movie theater into local hands.

The four-screen movie theater is located in Walterboro and is currently owned by Robert McHone. McHone purchased the theater in 2017 from the Bank of Walterboro, which took ownership of the business about three years ago when the longtime and former owner, John Stevenson, closed down the theater.

McHone, who is a North Carolina businessman, did several upgrades to the local business before reopening it to the community.

Now, however, he is going to sell the refurbished theater to Colleton County couple Faith E. Clementson and Chuck Clementson.

Both Faith and Chuck are natives of Colleton County. She works as a practice manager of Colleton Chiropractic in Walterboro. He works for the Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC). Owning the Ivanhoe Cinemas will be their first business venture as a married couple.

“We have both lived in Colleton County for our entire lives, and we are parents, so we want to see more things done locally to promote a family lifestyle and to give our youth more options,” she said on Monday.

Clementson announced her, and her husband’s incoming ownership of the city’s only movie theater via social media last week. The official hand-over of the business has not yet occurred, and the couple is still working to gain formal permits and licensing. Clementson said she and her husband had originally discussed buying the once-vacant Walterboro Bowling Alley. However, that recreational business was also recently purchased and has since been refurbished and reopened to the public.

“We knew we wanted to do something with recreation and families and youth,” she said. “We heard he might want to sell it, so we approached the current owner of the movie theater about us taking it over, and we let him know we were interested in buying it,” she said, of how their becoming owners of the movie theater began.

“He (McHone) has been wonderful in helping us accomplish this,” she said.

Despite their still working on the paperwork process of owning the business, Clementson says they already have plans to take over ownership of the movie theater later this year.

In 2020, the couple is also planning to make some changes to the local theater. These changes include converting the cinemas’ current fourth theater into a laser tag arena. They also want to improve the concessions area, add more food options, and create more of an arcade in the theater. This would include adding more games for children and teens, she said.

“We want to do something to improve our community,” Clementson said.

The cinema is located in the Ireland Creek Shopping Center in Walterboro at 320 Ivanhoe Road.