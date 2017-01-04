Colleton County Sports Passion in 2016

By Herb Bailey

The year 2016 had a lot of excitement in Colleton County’s realm of sports. From individual accomplishments to team efforts, there was a lot to cheer for regardless of the ages involved.

We celebrated 9-year-old Jeremiah Howell and how he has excelled in the Elks soccer shoot, winning at each site he went to in the skills competition. In the Colleton County Youth football league, we were introduced to 9-year-old Reese Carelock, who lined up against boys her age with a winning smile. We witnessed the LaPresta family, with Jordan 7, Stephen Jr., 9 and their sister Amaya, 11 — all winning regional medals in Lowcountry grappling arts.

Hometown guy Jarrett Ritter took over as Athletic Director for the Colleton County Parks and Recreation, bringing an excitement for the position. Rob Gorrell took over as athletic director for Colleton Prep Academy while wearing a number of hats as head football coach and new head softball coach. Legendary CCHS girls softball coach Rusty Adams agreed to return and coach the Lady Cougars.

Back in May, CPA girls softball took a magical ride to beat Holly Hill behind Ally Knight and win the SCISA Class A State Championship. CCHS girls tennis played a hard schedule and stay in almost every match, making Head Coach Allyson Griffin very proud of their play. CPA football, led by Fisher Jackson, Nick Padgett, Brantley Hudson and Josh Carter plus a number of other gridiron heroes, won their region and went to the championship game. CCHS Cougars football had to play through a tough season with coaching changes but did not give up and played hard each game.

We saw that Crossfit in Walterboro along with Curves and Fit Life gym and the Walterboro Running Club are places ready to bring athletes of all ages into the shape they desire to achieve. So many other great stories and now as we turn to 2017 new stories will be played out before our eyes.