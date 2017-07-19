Colleton County Rec Ponytails at State

Colleton County Recreation Ponytail division earned qualification into the South Carolina Dixie Youth State Championships this past weekend. The tournament was held in Marion, SC. The Ponytails started their state championship bid against North Myrtle Beach. The Ponytails opened up the game with two runs in the top of the first inning. North Myrtle added a run of their own in the bottom half of the first. Both teams were held scoreless in the second inning before Colleton County added two runs in the top half of the third inning. In the bottom half of the third inning, North Myrtle caught on fire and jumping out to a big lead. Colleton County was held scoreless the rest of the game losing 9-4.

Colleton County would face Marion in the first game of the elimination bracket. This turned out to be a back and forth game for the two teams. Colleton County struck first plating four runs in the first inning. Marion would battle back. The two teams traded runs the next 5 innings until Marion took an 8-7 lead into the sixth and final inning. Colleton County scored four runs in the sixth inning to give them the victory 11-8.

Myrtle Beach would be the next opponent for Colleton County. Myrtle Beach got on the scoreboard first with two runs in the first inning. Myrtle Beach added three more runs in the top of the second, but that would not deter Colleton County. In the bottom of the second, Colleton County cut the lead to 5-3. Colleton County’s bats caught fire in the third inning scoring four runs taking the lead 7-5. Myrtle Beach battled back tying the game up at seven apiece taking the game into extra innings. Myrtle Beach would add three runs in the top of the 7th inning to take the win 10-7 ending the state title run for Colleton County. Congrats to all the girls on Colleton County Ponytails team on their accomplishments and for making us proud.