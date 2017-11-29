Colleton County NJROTC Thanksgiving Day raffle drawing

The Colleton County NJROTC held a fundraiser over the past few weeks to raise funds for the NJROTC booster club. The funds will be dispersed for items the NJROTC program needs while on drill meets, end of the year military ball and the Annual Military Inspection. The NJROTC raffled off two Thanksgiving baskets. The first basket contained a Thanksgiving Day dinner which included a turkey. Tarcha Holmes was the winner of the Thanksgiving dinner. Pictured with Mrs. Holmes is PR1 Christopher Hutchens, Principal Dr. Melissa Crosby and NJROTC booster Vice President, Mary Beth Miley. The second basket contained a Thanksgiving wreath, a candle, a pie plate and some chocolate. The winner of wreath basket was the Colleton County Veterans Council. Mr. Bob Tiegs with the American Legion, Mr. Bill Proctor with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Mr. Johnny Holmes with the Disabled American Veterans picked up the basket with the NJROTC Booster President, Tanya Jones Warren presenting it. Congratulations to the winners and the NJROTC thanks you for your donations to our program.