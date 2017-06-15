Colleton County native has returns to her roots

Barb M. Mays, a Colleton County native has returned to her roots and is working as a realtor with AgentOwned Realty.

After graduating Walterboro High School in 1987, she attended Adelphi University in Garden City, NY and University of Md. Her career has taken her to work for companies like the Washington Business Journal, Washington Sports and Entertainment; (Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystic sporting teams), Radio One and the Baltimore Sun Newspaper where she worked in the capacity of advertising, sales and marketing.

Mays began her real estate career with Dottie Craigo of Long and Foster, “one of the most prominent offices in the Washington, D.C., area.” She was based in the Bethesda Avenue office in Bethesda, Maryland.

In 2012 she returned to Colleton County where she worked with Clayton Homes as a Sales Consultant and WALI 93.7 where her duties entailed business development.

Mays is hosting a free seminar on this Saturday, June 17th, from 1-3PM at the Courtyard Marriott near Carolina Ale House on Rose Street in Summerville, SC to assist homebuyers. NationOne and DR Horton representatives and Mays will be on hand to answer questions regarding the process. “I would like to encourage all those who may want to learn more about the path to homeownership to attend, particularly those who have less than great credit.” “We want to help everyone,” she says.

To register for the seminar or RSVP contact Mays directly at 843-599-6000 or go to her facebook page; B’Amazed Real Estate Services.