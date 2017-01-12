Colleton County Middle School SC Junior Scholars

Four 8th grade students from Colleton County Middle School were named to the SC Junior Scholars Program for the 2016-2017 school year. The students that qualified were required to score 550 or higher on the Evidence Based Reading and Writing Section or 530 or higher on the Mathematics section of the PSAT.

The SC Junior Scholars program was developed by the SC Department of Education to identify 8th grade students with exceptional academic talent and to develop strategies for inclusion into special programs with participating SC colleges and universities and the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics. The goal of the program is to facilitate the student’s intellectual growth, broaden their individual interests and promote their scholastic achievement.

CCMS administered the PSAT on Wednesday, November 1, 2016 to 39 students. The test was also taken by 10th and 11th grade students at CCHS.