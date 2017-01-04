Colleton County Middle Christmas Classic

By Brian Benton

On December 16-17, the Colleton County Middle School hosted the third annual Christmas Classic. The tournament consisted of 20 boys and girls teams from all over the Lowcountry and even in Georgia. The event used two different locations to run the tournament with the Colleton County Recreation Center as the second venue. The event was a single elimination tournament. The CCMS boys came out on top in their first game 43-21. In the second game, the boys were edged out 38-37 by Howard, out of Orangeburg , the tournament runner-ups. The CCMS girls dropped their opening game 38-28. North District Middle School out of Hampton took home the championship in both the boys and girls brackets.

“I just want to say on behalf of my Principal, Dr. Stokes, Athletic Director Derrick Wiley, the Robert E. Howard Boys and Girls basketball team, Coach Haynes and the rest of the coaching staff, thank you for all your hospitality that you showed us,” said Coach Derrick Williams. “Thank you for inviting us to a wonderful Christmas Tournament. We had a wonderful time and were glad to be chosen to be a part of a great opportunity to play against other schools.”

“It was a great weekend of competition for middle school students to compete in Walterboro, South Carolina,” said CCMS AD Jay Davis. “I would like to thank all of the volunteers and support staff that contributed to make this tournament a success. I also want to thank our major sponsors: Koger Mortuary, Southern Style Barbershop, and Jus ‘ Sports. I also want to thank the community for the support.”