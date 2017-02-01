Colleton County Memorial Library Presents Freedom Fighters: The Underground Railroad

Colleton County Memorial Library presents African American Freedom Fighters: The Underground Railroad Exhibit and Presentation with Mrs. Vii on February 9th from 6:30 to 7:30. This exhibit and presentation highlights the struggles, achievements and life style of Freedom Fighters from 1800 to present. This program will also share a narrative of those who were not slaves like Quakers for their opposition to slavery, and those who helped African Americans during their struggle for freedom. This is a program that everyone will enjoy of all ages; children, adults and families. Please come and join Mrs. Vii on a journey of discovery, joy and pride as she shares the rich history of African Americans who have help shape the world we live in today.

Upcoming Black History Month events include:

Loving Yourself: Author Nadine Johnson (New Book)

February 16th 9:00-10:00 (age 10-11yrs)

Forward Ever, Backward Never: Gullah Storyteller/Artist Brother Nizar

February 23rd 9:00-10:30 (age 10-11years)