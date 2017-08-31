Colleton County Junior Varsity Take Win Over Fort Dorchester

The Colleton County JV Football team hosted Fort Dorchester JV Thursday, August 24. Fort Dorchester scored in the first series and then was completely shut down the rest of the game. Coach Peeler said, “ JV played a great game last week. The team fell behind, but fought back. They played a great defense! Malik Simmons, Anthony Brown and Tyreese Donaldson all had a great game. Edwardian Stansel did a great job of being patient and managing the game.” The final score was Colleton County 14, Fort Dorchester 8.

The Colleton County JV Football will be hosting Ashley Ridge Thursday, August 31. Come on out and support these young boys.