Colleton County Junior Varsity Take Win Over Ashley Ridge

The rain delay did not stop the Colleton County JV Cougar football team with another win 32-18 over Ashley Ridge Thursday night. JV football has moved to 2-0 for the season. Coach Lewis said, “Edwardian Stansel recorded 2 touchdown passes to Jackson Morelli and added another on the ground. Shykem Chisolm tallied 2 explosive rushing touchdowns as well. Corey Bowman and Jim Bailey each added an extra point to round out the scoring.”

The Colleton County JV Cougar’s will be traveling to Lakewood Thursday, September 7th, to do their best to bring home another win! Let’s get out and support the young boys and coaches of our community.