Colleton County High School Students Interview For Office Positions

On Friday, August 25, 2017 interviews were held for several Seniors who had applied for office helper positions at Colleton County High School. The Guidance Director, Kathy Shider, and the Career Center agreed on the interview process. Kimberly Footman, the Career Development Facilitator, for the Juniors and Seniors of Colleton County High School organized the interviews for the students that returned their applications in on time. The interviewers for this process were: Rev. Harry Jenkins, District 6 Board Member, Darlene Miller, District 4 Board Member, and Ms. Brooks, the Career Development Facilitator for the Freshman and Sophomore Classes.

Kimberly Footman said, “ Students were able to demonstrate some soft skills that they acquired while being a student. Some of the students already have work experience. Students also were able to apply their personal skills, interpersonal skills, punctuality, dependability, positive attitude and relate them to school and real-life situations.”

An interview scoring rubric was used to score each student that was interviewed. The Guidance Department will make the decision on which students will go in which offices this week.