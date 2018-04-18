Colleton County High School NJROTC Holds Annual Military Inspection

The Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) of Colleton County lined up in platoons for the Annual Military Inspection (AMI) on Thursday, April 12. The AMI is a big event for the NJROTC program, in which they are required inspection every year. The AMI is when the Navy’s Area Six Manager comes in to make sure the Navel Science Instructors are following Navy regulations. The AMI is designed to evaluate the unit in areas of the school and community support, administration, instruction reports, and records and military performance. The inspection affects the program in a lot of ways with funding from the Navy being a big part. Colleton County High School uses the funding to purchase uniforms and any new items needed to run the NJROTC program.

Commander Gart G. Jones, US Navy Retiree, conducted the first part of the inspection. The cadet’s are quizzed on items they learn in the academic portion of the program while the commander is inspecting their personal appearance. Several cadets earned ribbons for their outstanding personal appearance.

The second part is the marching portion where parents and guest attend. The unarmed drill team also performed. The cadets put in a lot of hard work and dedication preparing for the inspection.

The Colleton County School NJROTC is under the instruction of Navel Science Instructor PR1 Christopher Hutchens. PR1 Hutchens retired from the US Navy August 1, 2016 and began his duties as a Navel Science Instructor at Colleton County High School in August of 2016. PR1 Hutchens said, “I am very proud of our cadets and the unit as a whole for stepping up and pulling their weight for this AMI given some of the obstacles they have faced within the program due to staff changes. I also want to thank Mr. Gant for all his help. He was handpicked by the school principal as a permanent substitute and he has fulfilled that role above and beyond. A special thanks also goes out to Gunner Williams for his mentorship and help with preparing the cadet’s for this important event.”

The NJROTC has several upcoming events: NJROTC will be sending 30 cadets to the Basic Leadership Training at Parris Island on May 23rd through May 25th. The color guard will be presenting colors at two locations for Memorial Day (8:30 a.m. at the Water Fall on Washington Street and 10:00 a.m. at the Veteran’s Victory House). The NJROTC Booster Club will have a booth set up at the upcoming Rice Festival and will have a bake sale and drinks to earn money for the NJROTC booster club. They will also have sponsor packets available for community support to increase funding to help with additional items needed for the program that is not supplied from the U.S. Navy. NJROTC Awards Day will be held May 1st at the Colleton County High School gym where the public is invited.