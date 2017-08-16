Colleton County High School New Football Coach

By Nicki Maxey

Coby Peeler, originally from Spartanburg, SC, is the new head football coach at Colleton County High School. Coach Peeler has coached at Stratford, Manning, Gaffney, Woodruff, Blacksburg, Broome and Greer before coming to Colleton County. He has been a Defensive coordinator and a Head Varsity Coach for several of the schools with 21 years of experience.

Coach Peeler said, “I want to develop our work ethic and their attention in detail. Little things make an average team good, and a good team great.” He also added “ we simply want to work hard and make sure we improve in some phase of the game each and every day. If we can do that, the rest will take care of itself.”

The team has taken tremendous strides since the spring. The varsity football team has had between 100 and 120 guys, grades 9-12 that have been regular in the weight room and summer practices. Coach Peeler does not think the numbers will drop by a whole lot once they finish eligibility and start the season. The team is growing in character, work ethic, getting stronger and faster based on the end of the summer testing. He plans on suiting up somewhere between 60 and 70 players on Friday nights and would like to do the same on Thursday nights.

On Wednesday, August 9th, the team went to Myrtle Beach, SC for a scrimmage. They played well against Carolina Forest but did not officially keep score. If the score was kept, they would have won. The offense threw the ball well, but there is still plenty to work on in the running game. The team also played North Myrtle Beach, which got the best of them a little bit. Coach Peeler said, “It was a good lesson for our kids to never feel comfortable or get satisfied.”

Friday, August 11th, they traveled to Wando for a “game like” scrimmage. The Cougars started out slow, falling behind early by 14, but they battled back. Coach Peeler said, “ We ended up losing the game 34-31, but had the ball on about the 25-yard line with 2:00 to go in the game. We had a chance to win or tie.” The team missed an opportunity on third down to convert, and then missed a field goal that would have tied it up. Coach Peeler added, “ In fairness, we have just started spending more time on the kicking game, and we made all of our extra points, and previous field goal, as well as returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Quarterback, Craig Grant, played well and made some good decisions. Wide receiver, Tristian Nieves, is improving and earning more trust with his outstanding play. Defensively, we have got to clean up some missed assignments, but we were physical and got stops when we had to, to put ourselves in a position to have an opportunity to win. Moving forward into game week, I feel like when we eliminate mistakes, we will really give ourselves a chance to compete with anyone.”

The Colleton County Cougars kick off their regular football season this Friday, August 18 at home against West Ashley. Come out to Cougar Stadium and support these young boys for all their hard work.