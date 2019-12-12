Colleton County High School Chorus Golf Tournament raises funds for spring trip

The Colleton County High School Chorus has been hard at work fundraising for their annual spring trip. The students, along with Director Stephanie Drawdy, will be headed to Texas this spring and jumped on their fundraising efforts not long after school started this fall. So far, students that want to participate have been given several opportunities to raise funds to help them offset the cost of the spring trip. Their most recent effort was this past Saturday as they hosted a golf tournament at Dogwood Hills.

Students sold hole sponsorships ahead of the scheduled tournament. This year’s sponsors include Sentry Cleaners, The Golden Daffodil, Murray Mobile Home Movers, Lowcountry Equipment, Brooks Towing and Recovery, Body Basics by Natalie, Snelgrove’s HVAC, Hardwired, Walterboro Ford, Paknet, Walker Accounting and Tax Service, Palmetto Foot Clinic, Bank of the Lowcountry, Lowcountry Lenders, Louie’s Liquor, Global Recovery, Walterboro- Colleton Chamber of Commerce, Ted and Becky Kinard, Colleton County Rice Festival, Burger King, The Brice W. Herndon, and Sons Funeral Homes, Treasure Chest Gold Company, Palmetto Hair Gallery, Walkers Woodcraft, M & G Builders, Lowcountry Office Solutions, Spencer Witkin, Signs Plus, Olde House, Anderson’s Cleaners, Dukes BBQ, Gant and Gant Concrete, A Soulful Taste, Sisters on a Mission, Tammy Huff, PRTC, Wade Craven, Dogwood Hills Golf Club & Restaurant and Plantation Course of Edisto.

Members of the chorus also worked the event and sold raffle tickets, mulligans, and baked goods. Golfers enjoyed a fun day and finished up with a great lunch served by the Restaurant. Awards were given and first place went to Billy Jo Hill, BJ Hill, and David Hill. The second place was awarded to Scott Bridge, Alex Hall, and Jerry Polk. Coming in third was Charles Moseley, Roger Dandridge, and Casey Price with Caddy Charlie Walker. Two special awards were given: Closest to hole went to Charlie Armentrout and Scott Bridge and Accuracy Drive Winner went to Roger Dandridge.

The Colleton County High School Chorus will present “Celebrate the Season” on Thursday, December 12, at 7:00 pm at the Performing Arts Center. Advanced tickets can be purchased from any chorus member for $5. Tickets will cost $6 if you purchase at the performance.