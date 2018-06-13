Colleton County High School 2018 Graduation Ceremony

The CCHS commencement was held on Friday, June 8. The graduating students were presented with their respective diplomas and certificates by Dr. Melissa Crosby, principal, and by Dr. Franklin Foster, superintendent of the Colleton County School District. Also joining them on stage to congratulate graduating students were Charles Murdaugh, chairman of the local school board.

Honoring the schools’ graduating tradition, Senior Class President, Riley Bailey Phillips, led the newly-graduated students to turn their tassels on their caps.

The schools Valedictorian, Tejas A. Patel, gave the events inspirational speech.