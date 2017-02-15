Colleton County Girls Soccer Back on the Field for New Season

By Brian Benton

The CCHS Girls soccer team is set for a new season in a new conference. The Lady Cougars held tryouts from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 to find out who would be placed on the varsity and JV rosters. The varsity squad is headed by long-time coaching native in the ranks of soccer throughout Colleton County Danny Wiggins. Goalkeeper trainer and assistant coach Brian Benton and assistant coach Matt Hooker will assist Wiggins. Two new coaches were added to the ranks. Former Lady Cougar players and now teachers in the Colleton County school system Mary Priester and Danielle Van Hulst will be heading up the JV squad. The varsity team is filled with experienced younger players as only three members are seniors. As for the JV team, ten of the rostered players are coming in from Colleton County Middle to make an impact on the roster. The season will have a new feel to it, as the Lady Cougars will be facing new conference opponents with the realignment of CCHS staying in 4A and the powerhouses of Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, and Summerville moving up to 5A. Varsity and JV have their first scheduled scrimmage at Cougar Stadium on Feb. 16 with the JV starting at 5:30 and the varsity at 7:00.

Varsity Squad: Makayla Parker, Macie Stone, Tara Ramey, Mckenna Mabry, Caroline Duffy, Stephanie Hooker, Amber Warren, Faith Allen, Samantha Calcutt, Emily Hiott, Haley Roscoe, Daryn Hooker, Karis Thomas, Amiyah Robinson, Cameryn Coursen, Heather Dowd, Rachel Dandridge, Kate Downey.

JV Squad: Ty Hudson, Alex Abelita, Kaseyonna David, Dorothy Dessoye, Sierra Obenaus, Charleston Beach, Kaylee Reymil, Lyndsey Montjoy, Madison Stephens, Ryleigh Biship, Aneesia Sinclair, Anne Mathis Thomas, Zy Johnson, Britini Smoak, India Stokes.