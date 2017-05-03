Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Two storage buildings were destroyed, a third damaged and a tree house was damaged in an afternoon fire in the 200 block of Chamblee Road Wednesday, April 12. At 16:37, 9-1-1 was notified of a building and yard fire at 236 Chamblee Road. Car 105 arrived to find a fully involved 12×40 storage building, 100 feet of wood fence burning, a second fully involved 12×12 storage building on the adjacent property and a fast moving quarter-acre grass fire. Engine 19 deployed two 1-3/4 handlines to the storage building fires. Tender 1 was directed to Auld Brass Road as the fire moved to the property behind the original fire. Crews worked for 15 minutes to gain control of the fire which was driven by light winds. The fire damaged a third storage building behind a residence on Auld Brass Road and a large tree house and a pile of lumber on the property next to 236 Chamblee. Crews were on the scene for 1-1/2 hours. The fire originated in the 12×40 storage building. Engine 5, Engine 19, Engine 27, Engine 90, Tender 1, Tender 5, Tender 19, Tender 26, Tender 27, Battalion 1, Car 105, Car 107, Car 109, Car 110 and Car 118 responded. Deputy Chief David Greene served as Incident Commander. Structure Fires – “B” Shift Incident # 17-02488