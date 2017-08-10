Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency: “Partner’s in A State of Communication Readiness”

The Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency (CCEPA) through a grant from South Carolina Emergency Management Division (FEMA), has taken Communication Readiness to another level of user-friendly and fluid preparedness tools.

The Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency has partnered with the City of Walterboro Welcome Center, Colleton County Department of Social Services and today with Colleton Medical Center to place charging stations in prominent locations such as the Colleton Medical Center, soon to be throughout the county to provide much needed charging stations for electronic devices to assist county residents, emergency personnel and visitors with their communication needs in emergency situations.

Preparing for any disaster makes sense and with these tools, the residents will be able to be informed and receive the planning ahead directives by the means of communication, Colleton County will be ready for any imminent disaster.