Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency (Colleton County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)

What if a natural disaster struck Colleton County? Are YOU prepared? Natural disasters can happen without warning. Colleton County is no exception. But what’s scarier than hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes or fire is that too many people don’t realize they’re unprepared for such an event until it’s too late.

On Saturday, February 10th, Colleton County completed its 15th CERT training. The Newly trained CERT Members went through a two weeks of training starting on January 30th . Congratulations to Adrienne Stokes, Jason Warren, Richard LaPresta and Joshua Bartel on their recent achievement on becoming certified CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Members .Free CERT training is available to Colleton County residents. Participants will gain skills in emergency preparedness and mitigation techniques such as Disaster Preparedness ,Fire Suppression, Disaster Medical Operations: Triage and Treating Life Threatening Injuries, Disaster Medical Operations: Assessment Treatment, and Hygiene, Light Search and Rescue, Team Organization and Disaster Psychology and Terrorism Awareness. Trained Colleton County CERT members have been activated and responded to disasters such as the 2015 Flood, “Hurricane Matthew” in 2016, “Hurricane Irma” in 2017 and participate in various exercises from Damage Assessment to GRID EX(Communication). Colleton County Emergency Preparedness is thankful for the efforts and recognizes all CERT members.

Mr. William Smith, Mrs. Vivian McFadden and Mrs. Thelma Ackerman– “Longest Serving Members” Original CERT members since 2004, each serving the community for 14 years.

Mr. Dana Cheney 235 – “Most Hours Served “in 2016. Mrs. Jessie Gooding 144 “ Most Hours Served hours in 2017.

For residents interested in CERT training and learning essential preparedness skills in the event of a disaster, please contact the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency at (843)549-5632.