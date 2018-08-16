Colleton County Cougars played in Berkeley County Jamboree

On Thursday, August 9th, the CCHS Cougar Varsity Football accomplished their mission in the Berkeley County Jamboree, by defeating the Goose Creek Gators 7-0 and the Stratford Knights 15-7, in a one quarter each practice game.

The Cougars had 19 plays with 18 rushes for 99 yards and a 1/1 pass for 22 yards against the Gators. Shykem Chisolm scored the touchdown for the Cougars.

Against the Knights, the Cougars had 13 plays with 12 rushes for 85 yards and 1/1 pass for 23 yards. Chisolm made two touchdowns and a two point conversion.Coby Peeler, CCHS Head Football Coach, was very pleased with the players. Coach Peeler said, “We challenged our guys to start fast, be physical and win upfront on both sides of the ball. Our biggest thing is we stay healthy and continue to improve. I feel we accomplished what we set out to do. We have begun to play with an attitude.”

The CCHS Cougars will kick off their season this Friday, August 17th at home against Lakewood High School. Due to the new heat rules the state adopted, the game will start at 8pm.