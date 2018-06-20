Colleton County Citadel Club Golf Tournament

The Colleton County Citadel Club held its annual Cadet Send-off/Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 15th at Dogwood Hills Golf Course. The Cadet Send-off is a final opportunity for the club to show love and support to Colleton County cadets before they re-enter the gates at The Citadel. At the event, The Club hands out scholarships to all of the Colleton County cadets that maintain a minimum academic standard.

There were fifty-two golfers, family members and friends making about 125 people in attendance. After a buffet lunch was served, The Citadel Club awarded $15,500 in scholarships to Josh Crosby, Will Hughes, Connor McSwain, Gabe Stokes, Zach Crosby, Cole Cummings, Will Riley, Corey McMillan, Warren James and Brian Murdaugh. Cadet Zac Sauls received full scholarship assistance for his academic achievements and military commitments from outside of the Club.

Colleton County Citadel Club has presented the cadets with over $32,000 in scholarships in the past 3 years. The Club raises the scholarship funds during their annual Oyster Roast in early spring. Colleton County Citadel President, Lee Petrolawicz said, “The Club recognizes and thanks all of the good people in Colleton County that come out and supported the cadets during the Oyster Roast.” The Colleton County Citadel Club earned Gold Star status within the ranks of the Citadel Alumni Association (CAA) in 2017.

If you are interested in supporting The Citadel and Colleton County cadets, please contact Brian Hefner at 803-682-0973 for membership information.