Colleton County Citadel Club 2nd Annual Oyster Roast

By Cokeitha Gaddist

Colleton County Citadel Club hosted their 2nd Annual Oyster Roast at the Colleton County Farmers Market on Saturday evening, March 4. The purpose of the Oyster Roast is to help raise money for Scholarships. “Our goal is to offer scholarship support for new Cadets and current Citadel Cadets from Colleton County,” said Lee Petrolawicz. Last year the Citadel Club’s first Oyster Roast raised $6,700 and was able to offer three $1,500 Scholarship to three students from Colleton County.

With the success of this year’s Oyster Roast, the club raised $20,000 and will award six students from Colleton County $1,500 each, as well as give five current Colleton County Citadel Cadets each a $500 Scholarship reported Petrolawic. “We have received overwhelming support from the community to make this year an even bigger success than last year. Club members sold nearly 300 tickets to the event, we received sponsorship donations from people and businesses ranging from $500 to $100 sponsorship levels and had unbelievable participation in the 50/50 Raffle which raised about $10,000 alone” he says.

In June, the club will have the Cadet Send-Off program where the recipients will receive their scholarship. New Cadets “Pre-Knobs” are Will Riley, Will Hughes, Corey McMillian, Justin Williams, Joseph White and Connor McSwain. Current Citadel Cadets are Zachary Crosby, Cole Cummings, Brian Murdaugh, Zac Sauls, Matthew Murdaugh and Lee Riely. Pre-Knobs were introduced at the Oyster Roast and given the opportunity to thank everyone for their support and engaged in an interesting strength activity with current Citadel Cadets. Appreciation to the program during the Oyster Roast, the Club also recognized members of the Veteran’s Victory House; Ronnie Beasly a former Citadel football player, graduate, club member and retired Airforce, Ronny Evans (Airforce), Sullivan Tindal (Army and WW II Vet.), and James Swain (Marine) for their service and support. Each year the Club sponsors and take vets from the Veteran’s Victory House to attend the Citadel Military Appreciation Day Game with tailgating and club access.

The Colleton County Citadel Club has 40 club members, “there are at least 100 or more Citadel grads in Walterboro and we want them all to join the Club,” said Petrolawicz. “including those who got a Master’s degree from the Citadel,” he says. For more information about the Colleton County Citadel club or to join contact Lee Petrolawicz at lee.petrolawicz@southstatebank.com.