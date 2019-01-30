Colleton County Children’s Theatre to get a new home

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colleton County Arts Council (CCAC) is excited to announce they are expanding their campus due to the increasing numbers of young actors and actresses looking to become part of the infamous Colleton County Children’s Theatre (CCCT). The CCAC has secured a temporary lease during their purchase of the old Enterprise Hardware Store located at 301 North Walter Street. Volunteers met last Saturday for the first of many work days to get the building ready to become the new home of the CCCT.
During the first work day, volunteers spent time pulling up old floor and exposing a wooden floor that had been covered for years. The group worked on demolition as the first step in preparing the space to become a space that will work well for the CCAC and CCCT. Since 2015, the CCCT has seen the number of children wanting to participate in local productions go from around 75 to 107. “The Children’s Theatre has outgrown our current practice space, which has been at the Colleton Center since the program first started in 1998. The children have never had a place to call their own and we believe now should be the time,” said Erik Lindstrom, President of the Colleton County Arts Council.
In addition to having a permanent place to hold theatre practices,
With this year’s past production of the “Lion King”, the CCAC earned a net profit of right under $ 20K. According to Lindstrom, it was important the CCAC put that money back into Children’s Theatre and help nurture the program and embrace it as it grows. The CCAC currently offers one musical every fall for children ages 6-19 to participate in. With the new space, they hope to see the program grow to be able to offer more than one show per year. The CCAC is accepting donations to help them finish the project ahead of schedule. They have several levels of giving and stress that no donation is too small. They are also looking for a time donation from folks with knowledge in the fields of carpentry, electrical, plumbing