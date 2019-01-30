Colleton County Children’s Theatre to get a new home

The Colleton County Arts Council (CCAC) is excited to announce they are expanding their campus due to the increasing numbers of young actors and actresses looking to become part of the infamous Colleton County Children’s Theatre (CCCT). The CCAC has secured a temporary lease during their purchase of the old Enterprise Hardware Store located at 301 North Walter Street. Volunteers met last Saturday for the first of many work days to get the building ready to become the new home of the CCCT.



During the first work day, volunteers spent time pulling up old floor and exposing a wooden floor that had been covered for years. The group worked on demolition as the first step in preparing the space to become a space that will work well for the CCAC and CCCT. Since 2015, the CCCT has seen the number of children wanting to participate in local productions go from around 75 to 107. “The Children’s Theatre has outgrown our current practice space, which has been at the Colleton Center since the program first started in 1998. The children have never had a place to call their own and we believe now should be the time,” said Erik Lindstrom, President of the Colleton County Arts Council.

In addition to having a permanent place to hold theatre practices, the space will also serve as storage for the many different costumes and props created by the group. Currently, these items are being stored in a non-climate controlled location that is not very easily accessible. They will also have a laundry facility onsite to avoid hauling the large costumes other places for cleaning. According to Lindstrom, the CCAC also plans to starting up an improvisation group that will use the space as well as a local dance company. They will also be able to train children in the technical aspects of theatre as the group has already acquired a lighting bar and is in the process of receiving a donation of a sound board . “We are very excited that we will be able to teach the children of Colleton County every aspect of theatre with the purchase of this new property. We have learned over the years not all children have a desire to be on the stage but many are eager to learn the back stage aspects,” said Lindstrom.

