Colleton County Basketball Seniors

Colleton County has seen some talent come from these seniors this year and last week, each school honored their senior’s during Senior Night. Their coaches had great things to say about their players.

Colleton Preparatory Academy

Varsity Boys’ Basketball- Coach Charlie Brown had two Senior’s this year on the team, each of which contributed to the team in a unique way. Senior Reeves Schrimpf, according to Coach Brown, “Has been our main ball handler all year. Which is not his normal roll. He has been our leader by example as he works hard to compete against faster guards. Coaching him has been a pleasure and I wish I had him for one more year.” Senior Josh Padgett, according to Coach Brown, “Josh has limited basketball experience however it has not stop him from being a force in the middle. His mother run full speed all the time. He will be missed as well as his hustle.”

Varsity Girls’ Basketball– With this being Coach Brown’s first year coaching both boys and girl’s basketball teams at CPA, he had to learn several players and their personalities. Senior Caroline Jones, according to Coach Brown, “She is Ms. Steady, she works extremely hard in the paint. She comes off the bench and she able to change the game with her effort. She is a player who you cannot just look at points and rebounds, she means so much more as a leader.” Senior Emily Martin, according to Coach Brown, “Emily’s growth has been wonderful to watch this year. At the beginning of the season she was quiet and reserved, as the season has move forward so has she. She has been our center all year playing against taller players and never letting anything deter her effort.”

Colleton County High School

Varsity Girls’ Basketball- The Lady Cougars had two Seniors this year and Coach Perry Smalls had some very special things to say about each of them. As for Senior Shantasia Allen, Coach Smalls said, “Shantasia was averaging 11 to 12 points a game for us. From last year to this year was a whole different story. She has turned the table and she worked hard. She will be well missed.” Coach Smalls second Senior was one he and the team fought hard to have on the team. Senior Carlise Washington stole the heart of the Lady Cougars and fans as she was able to make her dream of being on the basketball team a reality. “Carlise that’s my heart,” Coach Smalls said, “I have been knowing her quite awhile and ever since that she has always wanted to play. She never knew that I would ask her to be a part of the team. It was a just a joy to the team. It was a team thing, they wanted to do it and we did it.”

Varisty Boys’ Basketball- There is no doubt that the Seniors on the boys’ basketball team have been a vital part of the team and have lead many victories. They have been the top scorers in all of the games this season and have led the team rebounds and assists. Senior De’iajae Ferguson averaged 12 points per game for the season. Senior Tristian Nieves led the Cougars scoring 405 points during the season. Nieves was followed by Senior Nyeem Green who scored 352 points during the season. Senior Tyler Gantt averaged 3 points per game. Senior Jerry Green averaged 6 rebounds per game for the Cougars. According to Head Coach Jacob Smith, “The future is bright for our program. I want to thank my 5 seniors for their hard work this season.”