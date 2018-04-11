Colleton County Band of Blue

Over 1500 spectators, performers, and parents from over 50 high school and middle schools and over 60 teams traveled Saturday March 31st to the 2018 SCBDA State Winter Ensemble Championships at River Bluff High School.

This is an annual event sponsored by the South Carolina Band Directors Association.

Congratulations to the Colleton County High School Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard for winning the SCBDA Scholastic AA State Winter Ensemble STATE Championship The Varsity scored a 77.59 and performed their show “The Hatter” to take the State title.

Congratulations also to the Colleton County Middle Cadet Winter Guard for winning the SCBDA Cadet Class STATE Championship. The Cadets are 8th graders in their 2nd year of guard training and scored a 76.65 to take the Gold Medal. The Cadets performed their show “Space Cadets” and are instructed by William Thomas, Cathy Meshach and Katie Hudson

Congratulations also to the Colleton County Middle School Concert Percussion for winning the SCBDA Concert Percussion State Winter Ensemble STATE Championship. This is the 2nd time CCMS has won this title. Gary Stroupe with assistance from Malik Ferguson and Cassie Headden are the instructors.

The Colleton County JV Winter Guard placed 4th in a very competitive Scholastic AAA class. Their show “Remembering Neverland” was a crowd favorite.

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue Varsity Percussion competed in the Scholastic AA Division and placed 4th performing percussion music and marching routine to the show entitled “Day of the Dead”

The Winter Percussion in under the direction of Gary Stroupe with assistance from Band of Blue Alumni Malik Ferguson and Cassie Headden.

The Color Guard program is under the instruction of William Thomas with assistance from Cathy Meshach and Katie Hudson.

The Band of Blue has five Winter Ensemble teams involving over 100 students.

The Band of Blue Booster Club did an outstanding job supporting the teams for the past three months. Thank you to all of our parents and supporters.

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue is under the direction of Tom Finigan with assistance from Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach.