Colleton County Arts Council to host book signing for book with local ties

The Colleton County Arts Council (CCAC) will host a book signing for Author Tina LePere on July 20, 2018 from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm. The signing will take place on the campus of the CCAC located at 334 Wichman Street. The book’s setting is one very familiar to Colletonians as it takes place in Walterboro and according to LePere is inspired by true events.

LePere, a Walterboro native, said in an interview “Don’t cross the X” is mostly fiction but is based off of a story she heard as a child. Apparently her great grandparents, who also lived in Walterboro, lived near a witch. The original story line is based off of the stories she was told about the witch as a child. The main character, Pearl Hayes, represents LePere’s great grandmother and Hazel Sullivan represents the witch and don’t worry, the names in the book do not match the names of the real characters.

The website www.goodreads.com describes the book with the following:

“Don’t Cross the X is a historical, heartbreaking story of a woman’s tragic life after crossing paths with the local witch.

In 1919, twenty-two-year-old Pearl Hayes leads a blessed life with her husband and two sons in rural South Carolina. But when she crosses a large X etched into the dirt near a local blackberry field, she comes to find that she has entered into the realm of a force of evil she has no hope of stopping. Slowly, her life deteriorates, and through her misery she knows who is to blame: Hazel Sullivan—who is known, to the town of Walterboro, as a witch.

Eighty-two years later, in 2001, Pearl Hayes can no longer remember her past—all that she knows is the grief and longing she feels deep in her wounded heart. Then, when her estranged great-granddaughter and great-great-granddaughter come to visit her at her nursing home, the memories of her prior life come rushing back to her. At the end of her harrowing life, Pearl is desperate to tell her story to what is left of her family, and to deliver a warning: that the evil that took her life from her will come to take theirs, too.

Evocative, poignant, and heartbreaking, Don’t Cross the X illustrates the indomitable strength of the human spirit in the face of despair.”

Growing up an active reader pushed LePere to give a shot at writing one. The author says the book, which is written with an adult reader in mind, took her a few years to complete and have edited. She is currently working on a few other books but says they will not be completed any time soon.

LePere will have copies of the book available at the book signing for $13 a copy. Readers can also purchase copies on amazon.com. For more information about the event or other events at the CCAC call 843-549-1922.