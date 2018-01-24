Colleton County Arts Council membership votes on new board



The Colleton County Arts Council held their annual meeting and elections on Monday evening. Those in attendance cast their ballots and the results are as follows:

President: Erik Lindstrom

Vice-President: Andrew McConnell

Treasurer: Rocki Hovenga

Secretary: Becki Rhode

Board Member: Dawlin Poland

Board Member: Ladson Fishburne

Board Member: Heather Berry

Board Member: Diane Cavazzoni

Board Member: Dale Munn

In an interview after the vote was taken Erik Lindstrom, newly elected President for the CCAC said “I am honored to take on this role in our 25th year. I want to thank and acknowledge all those whose support, hard work and dedication brought us to where we are today. I am excited to help shepherd Colleton County Arts Council into what we hope will be our best year yet.” Lindstrom has served as the Master Potter for three years before adding this role.

The CCAC prides themselves in community outreach and bringing the arts to those who not have much expose to it otherwise. They are very active in working with the local schools as well as the Veterans Victory House. They have also partnered with the Summer Food Program and the South Carolina Artisan Center to help provide art opportunities to those who participate in the Summer Food Program free of charge.

Kim Bridge, Executive Director for the CCAC, said she had a good feeling about the newly elected board and is looking forward to working with some new faces. “All of us want what is best for the CCAC and our community. We want to be able to continue to bring fun and creativity to anyone who is interested in participating. We are looking forward to some new classes and fundraisers as well.”

The CCAC has various art classes available for folks in all age categories. For more information on how to take a class or how to become a member of the CCAC, call Kim Bridge at 843-549-1922.