Colleton County and City of Walterboro Closures

COLLETON COUNTY ANNOUNCES BUILDING RESTRICTIONS AND VIRTUAL SERVICES

Based on the intelligence collected and recommendations from public health officials, including the CDC, Colleton County will be enhancing preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Beginning March 18th, 2020, the following County buildings will be closed to walk-in traffic to the public: J.P. Harrelson, Old Jail, all Library branches, Recreation Center, The Restaurant at Dogwood Hills, Voter Registration, Jefferson Howell, Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce Economic Development, Museum, Farmers Market & Commercial Kitchen, Colleton Civic Center, Alcohol and Drug Abuse (effective March 19th) and Veteran’s Affairs.

The Colleton County Courthouse will be closed following Family Court tomorrow.

The Sheriff’s Office will still be allowing public inquiries for the time being, but this is subject to change in the future.

The Colleton County Landfill and Solid Waste Convenience Sites will remain open according to their regular schedules.

Law Enforcement and Fire-Rescue services will continue to operate normally with no reduction in services.

Information regarding how to contact specific County offices and departments is as follows.

Treasurer’s Office

Payment options that are free of charge: individuals can mail their check to Post Office Box 8, Walterboro, SC 29488 or deposit their payment in the dropbox at the back entrance of the J.P. Harrelson Building (door next to the Treasurer’s office; look for the red DROPBOX sign).

Payment options with convenience fee added: individuals can pay by telephone by calling 1-844-281-7837; pay online at www.colletoncounty.org, Pay & Search Taxes (on left of page); or by requesting an emailed PAYPAL link to be sent to you by calling above number or emailing us at treasurer@colletoncounty.org.

Tax Assessor’s Office

All Applications and forms are online and can be downloaded and returned by US mail.

https://www.colletoncounty.org/assessor then Documents

If you have a questions or other inquiries call 843-549-1213.

The City of Walterboro is announcing a series of closures effective immediately:

City of Walterboro Information:

• City Hall and the Citizen Services Center will not be open to the public starting 8 a.m. Tuesday March 17 and will be limited to accepting water bill payments, permit applications and business license payments at the drive-through window at the Citizen Services Center at 300 Hampton Street.

• For any water bill or business license questions, please call (843) 782-1065.

• For all building permit applications or garbage collection inquiries, please call (843) 782-1002.

• Customers can also pay water bills at the night drop box and by phone by calling 1-888-604-7888 (plc #8273).

• Online services will also be offered at the city’s website, www.walterborosc.org.

• Water service will not be shut off for non-payment during the State of Emergency.

• All municipal court proceedings, including jury trials are postponed until further notice. Please call municipal court at (843) 782-1057 with any questions.

• The Walterboro Wildlife Center and the Walterboro Welcome Center will also be closed to the public until further notice.

• Trash pickup and yard debris collection will continue as scheduled.

• Police and fire service will continue to operate normally with no reduction in services.