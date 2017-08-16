Colleton County 4-H Offers Summer Camp

Colleton County 4-H is providing opportunities for youth in Colleton County. This summer “Water in the ‘Boro”” 4-H camp was held in the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary for youth in grades 4-6. During the 4 day camp youth learned about the ecosystem created by the water, wildlife, and woods of the 600 acre sanctuary. Funding provided by Lowcountry RC&D provided materials for youth to net and identify organisms living in the water and along the banks of Ireland Creek which flows through the sanctuary creating the only “braided creek” swamp open to the public. While at camp, students had the opportunity to spent time with natural resource professionals learning about the flora and fauna that make their home in the sanctuary. In addition, students were able to make animal track plaster models and gather leaf samples which were identified and pressed in plant presses the students made during camp. Hiking through the many trails recently restored from the devastation of Hurricane Matthew, students were able to answer the question, “What lives here?” The numerous hiking, biking and canoe trails provided a perfect vantage point to observe the diversity of wildlife inhabiting the black water bottomland found in the portion of Great Swamp protected within the sanctuary.

Just minutes from I-95 and downtown Walterboro, the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary is ideally positioned to serve as the gateway to other nature-based centers in the state. Offers visitors the ultimate Lowcountry experience, combining history, culture, recreation and education in a singularly southern lowlands setting.

South Carolina 4-H is the youth-development arm of Clemson University Cooperative Extension. Programs cover animal science, agriculture, science, engineering, natural resources, healthy living, leadership and much more. Participation in South Carolina 4-H has grown more than 20 percent over the past two years. Last year, more than 104,400 young people in kindergarten through 12th grades participated in 4-H programming, and more than 4,000 volunteers committed their time to support 4-H programs and events. To learn more about SC4-H contact Dawn Stuckey, Colleton County 4-H Agent at dstucke@clemson.edu or call 843-549-2595, ext. 128. You can also follow us on Facebook as www.facebook.com/colletonhampton.

The Clemson University Extension Service offers its programs to any youth between the ages of 5-19 regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.