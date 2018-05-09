Colleton could start after-school program

Leaders within the Colleton County School District are considering starting a new after-school program for students who attend the district’s public elementary schools.

The announcement was made last week, with administrative staff announcing that the new program would provide after-school care for those students whose parents choose to participate in the program. The program would start as the school day ends, and it will come at a cost for parents who want their children to be a part of the after-school option.

The details of the potential program, including the cost, are still being discussed. However, district leaders are trying to gather an idea about how many people might be interested before deciding if the program will start.

If the program does launch, it would be offered at area elementary schools throughout the district. Offering the program at the district’s early childhood education center is also an option.

The frequency of the program, meaning if it is offered daily or only on select days of the week, is still being debated by district officials.

To help them make a decision on the issue, administrators and the Colleton County School Board are asking parents to take a survey. The four-question survey for parents includes questions about which school your child attends and how long you like the program to last, with the options ranging from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The survey also includes a question about which days of the week parents would most want the program to be offered: one of the options includes a day program, Monday through Friday.

There is also a place on the survey for survey-takers (parents) to provide additional comments on the possible program.

Neighboring school districts to Colleton already offer an after-school program for parents who want to participate. The program does come with a set fee for parents, and is part of the annual school registration process, per information provided by Berkeley and Dorchester County School Districts.

The content of each after-school program differs, with some schools offering homework help and others treating it as a recess or camp. The content of the after-school program for Colleton County is still being discussed by the school board.

The program could start at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. It would come at an “affordable cost,” according to verbiage on the district’s Web site.

A link to the survey is located on the Colleton County School District’s Web site, at www.colletonsd.org.