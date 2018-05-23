Colleton cops recover stolen cars

Members of a designated traffic enforcement unit from within the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office helped to recover several vehicles last week that were stolen from a nearby Beaufort County car lot.

On May 15th, officers with the county’s traffic enforcement team were doing routine traffic enforcement on the ACE Basin Parkway when a deputy tried to stop a white Dodge Durango. The car had paper tags on it. The driver refused to stop, and a chase ensued. That vehicle led local deputies on a car chase that went into neighboring Charleston County. The chase ended on Highway 162 in Hollywood when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a ditch.

According to information released by Lt. Tiger Benton, spokesman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect – Joshua A. Milligan, 20, of Hollywood, S.C. – then fled from the crashed vehicle into a nearby wooded area.

Local authorities worked with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to find him. Helicopters from Charleston County aided K-9s and deputies on the ground in that search. Milligan was found and was taken back to Colleton County, where he was initially charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.

As the investigation into Milligan continued last week, Colleton authorities learned that Milligan had helped to steal five vehicles from the Butler Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep dealership in Beaufort. The Durango involved in the vehicle chase was one of the cars that had been stolen, according to Benton.

Three other vehicles were also recovered from a spot located on Roach Road in Hollywood. As of press deadline, four of the five vehicles that were taken from the dealership were recovered and returned to the dealership, said Benton.

According to him, the investigation into this auto theft continues.

“I am very pleased with the proactive actions of the deputies involved in this incident; this is a good example of proactive policing and looking beyond the stop,” said R. Andy Strickland, sheriff for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. “By looking beyond the stop it resulted in the retrieval of four stolen vehicles from a car dealership,” he said. “I would like to thank Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon and his deputies for assisting us in the apprehension and the retrieval of these stolen vehicles”, said Strickland, in a written statement.

Colleton’s traffic enforcement team is a part of the sheriff’s office efforts to control speeding motorists, monitor illegal activity on the county’s roads and on Interstate 95.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office is asking that anyone who has information with this auto theft to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211. Anyone with information can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.