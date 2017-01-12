Colleton Clemson Fans Take Victory

Clemson fans throughout Colleton County rejoiced Monday night when the Tigers took a 35-31 last-minute win over Alabama in the National Championship game.

Sitting in the stands of the Florida stadium during Monday’s championship game were about 50 Colleton County tiger fans, who took the trip to see their team tackle the Tide in the highly-rated game. Among those fans was local Colleton County Clemson Club President Jim Nolte. “It’s a great time to be a Tiger,” he said, speaking to The Colletonian on Tuesday afternoon. Nolte’s voice was nearly gone from cheering his team on during the nail-biting game on Monday night.

As for the Tiger’s win, Nolte says the victory “puts Clemson in the elite programs of the country.”

“Dabo has been building that brand for years now, and it all came together this year,” he said, speaking of Clemson’s Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney.

The headlines nationwide have played on words about how Clemson “rolled the tide” against then-challenger Alabama.

The win was the first national championship football victory for Clemson University since 1981.

“Eight years ago we set out to put Clemson back on top,” Swinney said, during an interview with the Associated Press. “We came up a little short last year, but today on top of the mountain, the Clemson flag is flying.”