Colleton Chapter of NAACP under new leadership

The Colleton Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is excited to move forward in 2019 under a newly elected board. Elections were held in November 2018 with the newly elected President, Edward Williams, presiding over the December meeting. During the meeting, members of the board along with members of the local chapter started discussions on ways to become more present within our community. The local chapter wants Colletonians to know they are here and doing good within their entire community. The group is a non partisan community organization and they really want people to know they represent more than what folks might think. They want to tackle health, educational issues, veterans affairs and be a civil rights group for everyone. They will also be focusing on youth engagement to help train today’s youth for tomorrow.

Incoming President, Edward Williams, is no stranger to the group. He actually served as President once before about 15 years ago. He is interested in becoming more active in the community by getting involved by holding political forums to help educate the public by showcasing platforms from candidates in all parties. Other newly elected officers are 1st Vice President- Gregory Kinsey, 2nd Vice President- Anderson Grant Jr., 3rd Vice President- Jeraldo Brown, Secretary- Antoinette Kinsey and Treasurer- Audrey Henderson. The officers all seem to share the same vision with Williams and want to become more active in the community.

According to their website, the mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. The vision of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. The principal objective of the Association as found on the first page of their Constitution is as follows: To ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of all citizens, To achieve equality of rights and eliminate race prejudice among the citizens of the United States, To remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes, To see enactment and enforcement of federal, state, and local laws securing civil rights, To inform the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination and to seek its elimination, To educate persons as to their constitutional rights and to take all lawful action to secure the exercise thereof, and to take any lawful action in furtherance of these objectives, consistent with the NAACP’s Articles of Incorporation and this Constitution.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the local chapter, applications can be picked up before the regular scheduled meeting which take place the fourth Monday of every month with the exception of December. There is an annual fee of $30 which includes a copy of the quarterly magazine.