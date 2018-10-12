Coffee with a Cop



The Walterboro Police Department participated in National Coffee with a Cop day on Wednesday, October 3rd. “We began participating in Coffee with a Cop two years ago as a way to reach out to our community,” Sgt. Stivender, Walterboro Police Department Support Services, said, “and we always receive positive feedback from our community.” This year’s event was held at the Old Bank Christmas and Bakery in downtown Walterboro. “Mrs.Cindy Corley and her family are always so wonderful to our department,” Sgt. Stivender said, “They were gracious enough to allow our officers to come and enjoy a fresh cup of coffee with their morning breakfast crowd.”

The premise behind Coffee with a Cop is to allow citizens the opportunity to meet with the officers who serve in their town or city at a neutral location and talk about topics that they otherwise may not be able to talk about. “It is a great opportunity, to not only interact with individuals we may not normally see but also a great way to interact with our local business owners who are a very important part of our community,” Sgt. Stivender said. There were a large variety of officers in attendance, from road patrol officers to code enforcement and all the way up to the Deputy Chief and Chief of Police of the Walterboro Police Department. “We always look forward to our community events,” Chief Marvin said, “it allows us to interact with our citizen and our business owners in a very positive atmosphere.